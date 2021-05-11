GMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 95.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. GMB has a market capitalization of $32,587.99 and approximately $216.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMB has traded down 95.8% against the dollar. One GMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.