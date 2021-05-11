GoByte (GBX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,165.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4,165.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007804 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

