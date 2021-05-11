Goose Finance Reaches Market Cap of $22.57 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.86 or 0.00022680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

