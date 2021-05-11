Graft Market Cap Tops $668,675.13 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 88.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $668,675.13 and $3,686.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.00803217 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars.

