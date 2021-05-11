Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $109.78

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.78, but opened at $96.00. Gravity shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 297 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. The stock has a market cap of $684.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $6,832,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

