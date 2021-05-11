Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.09

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and traded as low as $102.50. Gravity shares last traded at $103.01, with a volume of 30,709 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

