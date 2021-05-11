GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $114,598.68 and approximately $138.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,660,655 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

