Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

