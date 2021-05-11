Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.18. 11,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,029,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

