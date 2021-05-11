Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro Buys 6,420 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Ferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kevin Ferro acquired 500 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $7,425.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 195,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,033. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after buying an additional 80,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

