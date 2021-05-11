Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenlane stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $737,745. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

