GreenPower (GRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.13 Million

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GreenPower has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenPower has a market cap of $95.13 million and approximately $2,099.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

