Gregory D. Kerley Sells 4,678 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $22,267.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 14,138,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,235,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 684,745 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 297,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

