Grid+ Hits Market Capitalization of $12.10 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $84,900.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.
About Grid+
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Grid+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
