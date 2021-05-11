Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $59.22 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,388.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.14 or 0.07168328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.03 or 0.02592766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00653270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00194791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.00785474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00663038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00521689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,845,040 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

