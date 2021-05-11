GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Down to $41.64

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $38.00. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 11,999 shares trading hands.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 768.35 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

