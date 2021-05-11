Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Grubhub by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Grubhub by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

