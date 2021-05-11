Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $20.68 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and $106,166.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00656013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,569,157 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

