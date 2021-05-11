GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Trading Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

