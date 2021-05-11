GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $76.55 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $76.55 million and $13.52 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,224,979 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

