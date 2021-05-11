Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

