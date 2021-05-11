Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Critical Survey

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DarioHealth alerts:

22.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 6 0 2.86 Haemonetics 0 2 3 0 2.60

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $115.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.49%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Haemonetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 35.68 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -2.18 Haemonetics $988.48 million 3.08 $76.53 million $3.31 18.11

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45% Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Summary

Haemonetics beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine. It also sells device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System; and Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, which includes tools to help diabetic patients manage their disease. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.