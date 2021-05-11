Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,151,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.