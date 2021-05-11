Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.06 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

