Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down to $46.10

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.10, but opened at $42.13. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 9,813 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.