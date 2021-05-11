Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 19,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 57,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.