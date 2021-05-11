Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool stock opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.