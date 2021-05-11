Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.47 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,500 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.