Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.56 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.