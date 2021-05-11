Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.52 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

