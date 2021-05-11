Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 908,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

