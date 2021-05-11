Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $19.02. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 152,251 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

