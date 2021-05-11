Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $19.02. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 152,251 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.
The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.
In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
