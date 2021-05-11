Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.88.
Shares of HBI stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
