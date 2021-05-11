Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.