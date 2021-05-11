Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.980-1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

