Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.11 ($194.25).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNR1 shares. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €151.40 ($178.12) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.02.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

