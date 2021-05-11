Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$48.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

