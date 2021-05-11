Harmony (ONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.06 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $98.06 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00086321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00079377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00059345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00107708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.