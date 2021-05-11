Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 6,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

