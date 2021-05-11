Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
HSC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 6,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
