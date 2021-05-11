Hashgard (GARD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,562.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $193,562.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.