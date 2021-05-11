Hathor Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $228.27 million and $4.87 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

