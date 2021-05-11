Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Tops $346.88 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $346.88 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.01 or 0.00041935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,251.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.33 or 0.07303443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.57 or 0.02786944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.58 or 0.00673491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.60 or 0.00191438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00798276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00693287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.00540831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,447,950 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

