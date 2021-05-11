Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.78% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,450. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.