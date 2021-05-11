Head to Head Contrast: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) & Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.07, indicating that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 4.96 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -1.84 Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 59.18 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -18.58

Seres Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flexion Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 9 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, indicating a potential upside of 181.99%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.97%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics -153.90% N/A -53.31% Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Seres Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain. It is also involved in the development of FX201, a gene therapy product candidate designed to provide on demand production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee; and FX301, a NaV1.7 inhibitor for the management of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301 that is in the Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262 to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug designed to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.