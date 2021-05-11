Head-To-Head Contrast: Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) vs. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -105.24, meaning that its stock price is 10,624% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma -345.16% N/A -51.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spotlight Innovation and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Theravance Biopharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 78.76%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Theravance Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma $73.41 million 16.49 -$236.46 million ($4.25) -4.36

Spotlight Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Spotlight Innovation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spotlight Innovation Company Profile

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

