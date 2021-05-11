Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 3.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Healthpeak Properties worth $436,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

