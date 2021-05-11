HeartBout (HB) Tops One Day Volume of $1,464.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. HeartBout has a market cap of $244,353.12 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

