Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 57.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heartland Express by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 29.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

