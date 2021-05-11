Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

