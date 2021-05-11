HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $525.06 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $525.06 million and $108,326.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006185 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001111 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00052120 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

