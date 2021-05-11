HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. HEICO reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.01. HEICO has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.